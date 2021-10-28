During the 2021 SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit on Thursday, Oct. 14, Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) announced a partnership with trucking company TLD Logistics to pilot a training program for CDL Class A drivers.
“We know that Eastern Kentucky has a strong workforce and our folks just need to be upskilled into the appropriate jobs,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said at the announcement at the Corbin Arena. “Hazard Community and Technical College and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS0 are poised to take on this challenge, make this happen, and to provide training efficiently and effectively across the region and across the state.”
TLD Logistics General Manager of Operations Duwayne Powers explained during the announcement that TLD has been in urgent need of trained CDL drivers and that need continues to grow.
“TLD currently has 15 open positions for over-the-road drivers and in the next year we want to hire even more and expand our fleet by 40-50 trucks,” Powers said. “On top of that, we also hire an additional 140 drivers each and every year—but to fill the jobs of the future we know it’s going to take more than just people. It’s going to take partnerships.”
The partnership between TLD, a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho, and KCTCS, which will be piloted at HCTC, is powered by the KCTCS-TRAINS program, which can help companies willing to invest in workforce development for their employees by providing funding for companies to offset the cost of training their employees. These funds are administered by KCTCS and are available through KCTCS colleges. Companies receive funding to assist with the cost of providing workforce training and assessment services to current and potential employees through KCTCS colleges.
According to Keila Miller, HCTC Dean of Community, Workforce, & Economic Development, 75 percent of the cost of training the CDL drivers will be covered by TRAINS.
Dr. Lindon went on to say that HCTC is excited to be a part of this partnership and sees much potential for future endeavors. “Because of the critical shortage in the supply chain and the critical shortage of CDL drivers, I was very pleased when SOAR brought this opportunity to us,” she said. “Our plan is to take this training project and duplicate it on to our sister colleges within KCTCS.”
If your company has training needs, contact HCTC Workforce Solutions for information on how to apply for TRAINS funding at 606-487-3632.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.