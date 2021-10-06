In the 9/22/2021 edition of the Beattyville Enterprise some of the critical to our health problems with the city drinking water were addressed. There was no effort by the City of Beattyville governing body to respond to these issues. The health of the community is in the hands of those that produce drinking water for all those that live in this area and utilize the water system.
If you will notice in the following tables that viruses must be sampled for with a result of zero. In today’s COVID environment I would hope that the drinking water facility is operating at optimum efficiency!
If the governing body of the City of Beattyville cannot answer the questions asked for the comfort and assurance of the community then can someone that can be invited to the city council meeting at 6:00 pm the second Monday of each month. I would suggest that a representative from KRWA (Kentucky Rural Water Association) or Nesbit Engineering or DOW (KY, Department of Water) be asked.
The following is a repeat of the last article that I submitted for publication however it is of utmost importance as the quality of water has a direct bearing on our health! We the people must take responsibility for our own health and resources by educating ourselves (read this article, get online and do research) and hold our elected officials responsible to do their job!
On August 9/2021 at a regular scheduled city council meeting most of the questions that were asked about water quality was later published in the Beattyville Enterprise. That edition of the paper was on sale 8/11/21.
These questions still need to be answered for the community of Lee County and the City of Beattyville who are the customers of the City of Beattyville Water treatment facilities. As retired Director of Public Works and Licensed Water and Waste water plant operator, I respectfully address these potential problems in the hope that remedies have been and are being implemented. In this article I want to address question (9)
9. Does your UV (ultra violet) disinfection bulbs work? Doesn’t UV kill cryptosporidium (a water borne pathogen) up to 99% and Chlorination does not? Without UV disinfection doesn’t the plant have to use more chlorine to disinfect and maintain a residual in the distribution lines and tanks? Doesn’t excess Chlorine use contribute to (HAA’S) Haloacetic acids and (TTHM’S)trihalomenthane issues?
Doesn’t HAA’s contribute to bladder cancer? Aren’t TTHM;s the result of a reaction between the chlorine used for disinfecting tap water and natural organic matter in the water? At elevated levels, haven’t TTHMs have been associated with negative health effects such as cancer and adverse reproductive outcomes? Have the UV bulbs been out for six years?
Cryptosporidium is a protozoan found in water and UV (ultra violet) light will kill 99% of this protozoan. This UV system must be working in the WTP (water treatment plant) as designed or there could be an outbreak of water borne illness as happened in Milwaukee Wisconsin in 1993 where 403 hundred thousand people were affected and 69 deaths occurred.
The following table is taken from the USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) website go to http://waterepa.gov/drink, then choose Drinking Water Regulations: Maximum Contaminant Levels(MCL) and that takes you to the following. There are about 86 different constituents that must be sampled for found here the following is a partial list.
Notice that Cryptosporidium tops the list! The following excerpt was taken Wikipedia website an online encyclopedia. “The 1993 Milwaukee Cryptosporidiosis outbreak was a significant distribution of the Cryptosporidium protozoan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the largest waterborne disease outbreak in documented United States history. It is suspected that The Howard Avenue Water Purification Plant, one of two water treatment plants in Milwaukee at the time, was contaminated. It is believed that the contamination was due to an ineffective filtration process.[1] Approximately 403,000 residents were affected resulting in illness and hospitalization. Immediate repairs were made to the treatment facilities along with continued infrastructure upgrades during the 25 years since the outbreak. The total cost of the outbreak, in productivity loss and medical expenses, was $96 million dollars.[2] At least 69 people died as a result of the outbreak.[3] The city of Milwaukee has spent upwards to $510 million in repairs, upgrades, and outreach to citizens.
Numerous reports on this outbreak state that the water was below MCL (maximum contaminate levels) as required by the USEPA, BUT TURBIDITY WAS HIGH yet below the MCL. Therefore a claim can be made that MCL’s have not been exceeded and cryptosporidium still present a potential outbreak.” The fact that there is visible color and contaminate problems in our water should raise concerns. In this COVID 19 environment with immune systems under stress especially in certain segments of the population we cannot risk 403,000 sick or 69 deaths.
I hope that many Beattyville water customers will join me at the next City Council meeting and help me ask for answers. City Council meets the second Monday of each month at 6:00 pm.
