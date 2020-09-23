Given the numerous choices in health care today, many people don’t realize the decision-making power they have when it comes to the care they receive and where they receive it. The concept of patient-centered care is a movement that is designed to encourage patients and families to take a more active role in their health care. Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital has a long tradition of practicing patient-centered care. Our healthcare providers and patients work together to develop a personalized health plan for each patient or family who uses our facilities and services. This provides patients with the ease of receiving the highest quality of care in settings where they are most comfortable, close to work or home.
You have the freedom to access any hospital to receive health care, and you can choose Marcum and Wallace Hospital even if your primary care provider or specialty care provider is not employed by Marcum and Wallace Hospital. You can have a lab test, receive physical therapy treatment or get an imaging procedure at Marcum and Wallace Hospital and the results will be sent back to your provider. You can also choose Marcum and Wallace Hospital for a swing bed (short-term skilled nursing care and rehabilitation) stay to recover from a surgery or injury. As a patient you can decide where you want to receive healthcare services. You can stay local for your healthcare; choose Marcum and Wallace Hospital.
