On June 9th, 2022 the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regularly stated, monthly meeting at the Lee County Courthouse at approximately 06:00PM, with all magistrates in attendance.
Solid waste receipts for the month of May 2022 were approximately $41K (+). Solid waste is currently looking to replace one of their current small trucks and are waiting for a delivery date and then regular routes will resume. They are currently having to use both of their large packer trucks and the other smaller packer truck and routes have been altered to accommodate doing so.
No tourism report was given due to absence of tourism director; Dedra Brandenburg. Caudill stated in regards to tourism, there was an un-named “group” voicing concerns over lack of support for the Red River Economic Development.
Kristin Brandenburg with the KY River Dist. Health Dept. was present at the meeting to ask permission to establish a “Fit Trail” project on the Happy Top walking trail. This will consist of a sign at various points of the walking trail showing basic exercises and also placing tobacco receptacles along the trail. This type of project is required to complete an application for a grant that Brandenburg has applied for. This is at no cost or labor to the county or court, only permission to proceed. The request was approved.
David Matthews Lee Co. resident and retired of KY River Community Care was present at the meeting to say thank you for the efforts from the county during the 2021 flood. A commemorative coin was presented to court to pass out to county employees and city employees, etcetera.
VP of Lee County Youth Sports was present at the meeting to request assistance on repairing the facilities, concrete and other issues at the complex. LCYS is a non profit and the county owns the property where the fields are located. $2,500 was approved to give to LCYS with the fiscal court and LCYS providing the labor. Magistrate Harvey Pelfrey stated that the work release inmates may possibly be able to assist with labor also.
The renewal of Blooming Sensation’s Hair Salon/Flower Shop (owned and operated by Blanche Arnold) rent contract was up for discussion due to the contract to expire on July 16th, 2022. The current rate for Blooming Sensation’s rent inside the courthouse (with separate outside entry) is $600 per month and has been in place for approximately four years since the fire on Main St. where the shop was previously located. Debbie Dunaway of Beattyville Florist and Cindy Thorpe of Extreme Hair Design (both located on Main St) were present to voice their concerns on the court allowing Arnold to rent the space. Their statement was that $600 per month that includes utilities (electric, water/sewage, garbage) on Main St. was in their words; “no where near a fair price”. They also stated that this includes a new $10k hardwood floor that was installed. The flooring was not paid for by the county but it was deducted from the rent according to Caudill. The rental for upstairs spaces in the courthouse is $11 per square foot. Dunaway asked what the difference was between upstairs and downstairs and how that was fair. Judge Caudill stated this agreement was already in place when he was elected by the previous administration; Steve Mays former Judge Exec.
Judge Caudill stated he thinks that the reason the rent was lower in the downstairs location was because “it was empty and they were wanting to fill it.” Cindy Thorpe disagreed with that statement. Thorpe stated that utilities at her salon greatly exceed $600 per month, not including taxes and insurance. Dunaway stated that it is difficult to find a house to rent in the area for $600 a month with utilities, “let alone” a commercial building. Thorpe and Dunaway stated that it seems the tax payers are the ones paying these utilities that they think exceed the $600 per month rate. Thorpe’s suggestion to Caudill for a fair rent rate for the Blooming Sensation’s location of the courthouse was $4k per month, then later stating $6k.
Dunaway stated that they are paying $10-$11 per square foot upstairs, the Blooming Sensations location is less than a quarter per square foot. Dunaway suggested that the space be put up for bid.
Magistrate Ronnie Begley’s suggestion was that they push this issue off to the next administration since they were the ones who put it in place in January.
Attorney Ruth Hall was present at the meeting representing Arnold. Hall stated that she hadn’t heard one legal argument as to why the contract should not be continued and that she is aware of the work Arnold had put into the building before and after the flood. Hall stated the contract does not state any limitations as to what the space could or could not be used for. Hall stated Arnold had been in business for thirty years and will continue whether she is at the courthouse or not.
Dunaway stated if the business was somewhere other than the courthouse then it would be of no concern, but that because of the location, it affects the taxpayers. Begley made a motion to continue with the current agreement to January until the next administration took over. Dunaway and Thorpe did not take well to that suggestion due to the lease being up next month. Dunaway and Thorpe felt that nothing would change because the next administration and judge exec will be the previous one (Mays) who agreed to the lease in the first place and referred to it as “the buddy system”. Caudill stated he had tried to give everyone an opportunity to speak but asked that Thorpe and Dunaway “please be respectful and let the court make a decision”. Pearl Spencer of the LC Fiscal Court asked County Attorney Tom Hollan’s point of view on the matter.
Hollan stated it belonged to the fiscal court and that they could rent it under whatever terms they like. This matter will be brought back up at July’s regular meeting, after considering a special meeting. The special upcoming meeting will only be to approve the budget, approve the disposal of Capital Assets, and the Sheriff Dept. Time Sheets.
Travis Campbell completed training and the court agreed to raise his pay to $14.50 per hour.
The county is in need of a larger truck than the current Colorado they are using to haul work release inmates in. Road foreman Kevin Mcintosh who was not present, wants to also trade in his current truck and the court purchase two new larger models at $55K plus trade to haul paver rollers and other equipment, along with the truck for the inmates.
Judge Caudill stated he did not agree with Mcintosh and thought they could do with just one larger truck and not two. Ronnie Paul Begley asked if the work release inmates would even be permanent. Caudill stated it was due to Covid that the work program had to recently stop. Pearl Spencer stated that she agreed with Caudill and there was no need to another truck and asked where the funds would be allocated from, because in the budget there was no room for the second truck. It was approved to purchase one truck.
You can watch the live recording of the full meeting on the “Lee County Kentucky Government” Facebook page or read Courthouse Comments on Page 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.