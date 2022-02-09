A high-speed chase on Monday, February 7, 2022 started in the afternoon with the Lee, Owsley, Estill, and Powell County police chasing Bobby Farthing, 58, of North Carolina, formerly of Estill County through their four counties, even causing school buses to be held back 20 minutes at Lee County Elementary Monday until the chase proceeded past the school.
According to Irvine Police Chief John Sturniolo, the family of Bobby Farthing called the Irvine Police Dept with information about the Farthing was distraught in a domestic matter and had stated to the family that he was going to the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine to either “kill himself” or “die by cop.”
The chase winded back and forth into Estill and Lee County, into Powell, and eventually into Owsley County, where Booneville Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts used her truck as a rolling roadblock in front of the Booneville Post Office on Highway 11 in Booneville to stop Farthing. Farthing, was then taken into custody without further incident.
During the chase, the subject allegedly ran several other motorists off the roadway, and evaded spike strips, while exceeding estimated speeds of 80-90 mph on the curvy country roads all the while being chased by the 4 county police departments and KSP.
