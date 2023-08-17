On August 10th, 2023, the Lee Co. Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance.
- Solid waste receipts for the month of July totaled approximately $50k (+). Solid waste is planning a Fall county clean up. No dates have been set at this time.
- The LC Ambulance service had 115 billable runs for the month of July.
- According to Scott Jackson Economic Development/Mayor, the contractors out of Lexington, responsible for the work at the “town square” on Main St., hope to be finished by the Woolly Worm Festival in late October.
- Dedra Brandenburg with the Tourism Commission requested the court approve for alcohol sales at Happy Top on Sept. 22nd. This request was on behalf of the Louisville Symphony Orchestra who will be playing a 90 min show at the pavilion.
Magistrate Dennis Pelfrey and Magistrate Brandenburg stated they were not for the sales, since this is supposed to be a family even. Judge Exec. Steve Mays denied the request.
- The following hiring/pay was listed on the meeting’s agenda for approval:
- Approve the transfer of Brook Moore from solid waste laborer to solid waste CDL operator with pay increase to $15 per hour.
- Approve the transfer of Glenn Creech from jail transport to road dept.- part time at $10 per hour wage.
- Approve pay increase for James R Coomer from $8 per hour to $10 per hour.
- Approve part time hiring of dept. jailer Robert Jackson at $12 per hour.
- Approve full time hiring of Shane Frye; solid waste laborer at $13 per hour.
- Approve part time hiring of Jolene Coomer; 911 dispatch at $12 per hour.
- The court approved Moore Care Clinic of Beattyville to be responsible for county employee’s CDL physicals and employee drug screening.
- The court approved the hiring of Brooke Bowling as a driver at the LC Senior Center.
