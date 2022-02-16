On the 2/10/22 The Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting at the Lee Co. Courthouse. All magistrates were in attendance.
On the ambulance report East KY Healthcare Coalition 2 new CPR devices for ambulances. Purchases approved and $35k worth equipment that is of no cost to the county.
Spencer Ridge and Evelyn Roads will be receiving repairs for the roads falling off according to J. Allen of the LC EMA. Blaines Branch repairs will be started by May of this year according to Allen and will be contracted, not in house. This is estimated to take several weeks, once repairs begin.
Lee County tourism will be updating their website’s events and lodging list. As mentioned in last week’s paper there will be an event on Main St. for the one year anniversary of the March 2021 flood on March 5th 2022.
Solid waste has now found a company who will pick up the tires the county collects from a free tire dump from Broadhead KY. This day is planning to be set around the upcoming Spring cleanup weekend. Last month’s solid waste receipts totaled approximately $51k (+).
The county has recently had four Boy Scouts earn their Eagle Scout rank.
Comments from the Magistrates: Magistrate Begley stated he had never received a rate sheet from the new paper of record for the county; Beattyville Enterprise. Begley did not receive this because it was never requested by any part of the fiscal court. It was stated to Begley that the rates are 6.25 per column in.
Approval of last month’s meeting minutes voted 3 to 1. Opposing vote being Ronnie Paul Begley. No reason was stated from Begley for not voting in favor.
-Kara Thorpe Editor
