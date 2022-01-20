On January 13th, 2021, for the first time in approximately eighteen months, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular stated meeting in the Lee County Courthouse. All magistrates in were in attendance.
The first report given was the from the Road Dept. stating they had recently worked four days in Owsley County and fourteen hours in Breathitt to assist with the flooding.
The Lee County Tourism Commission has celebrated it’s tenth year since being established. The court was presented with a packet of highlights and achievements. One notable mention was the lodging industry in Lee County is now a 3 million dollar industry.
According to mayor/ economic development coordinator Scott Jackson, the prison is still in need of employees.
It was also mentioned that there is an un named individual who is currently in agreement with the board of education to purchase the former Beattyville Grade building. No exact intentions has been verified for this building from it’s buyer but it was mentioned that an olympic caliber climbing was was one of the potentials.
It was voted to allow the ambulance service to start advertising for bids in order to have a new power load system installed in once of the ambulances.
Solid Waste has received and is currently using a new truck and there are no mechanical issues to report on for any trucks.
A day to haul to off unwanted tires has been postponed due to staff shortages within the company that hauls the tires off. This day is designated due to citizens not being allowed to drop off tires during free dump days.
The paper of record issue was once again re voted and with a vote three to one, (Ronnie Paul Begley w/ opposing vote) the paper of record is now, once again The Beattyville Enterprise.
Jeff Noble was temporarily appointed Constable District 4 until the upcoming election.
Two EMTS were voted in favor of being hired. The pay for EMTs and paramedics was also raised to $10.50 per hour for EMT and $13.50 for paramedics.
There are currently openings for the KRADD, Library boards. Don Begley has been appointed to the vacant seat on the tourism board since the meeting.
The court received the Sheriff’s budget. There was no one in attendance representing the sheriff’s office to discuss the budget.
The budget was approved as presented. The budget for deputy payroll was also expanded by approximately $25k.
It was also approved for the clerk’s office to purchase new voting machines prior to the upcoming primary election.
