On May 12th, 2022 the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting for May. All magistrates were in attendance.
The Lee County Road Department was busy last week cleaning up the aftermath of mud slides in the county. They have now started their road side mowing for the year. They have also mowed some cemeteries in the county and will continue to do so prior to Memorial Day/Weekend.
Solid Waste receipts for the month of April totaled approximately $50k (+). It was stated there were over 300 participants in the recent county dump day and over 2000 tires were collected.
No ambulance or emergency management report was given due to absence of the director for training purposes.
It was requested that the Fiscal Court up their usual donation to the Happy Top annual fireworks by Linda Smith due to difficulty of finding a supplier. A motion was made by magistrate Ronnie P Begley for the court to donate $2,000 towards the fireworks.
Due to the critical shortage at 911 Dispatch , it was passed to hire Audrey Clemons Combs full time and part time for Teresa Brinegar, Emily Sizemore and Dakota Bailes all at $11 per hour, 6 month probation.
It is due to renew the contract/license with the Hour of Harvest (WLJC) Tower that is also used by EMS and police. The new lease is $2600 annually and a 2% annual increases starting in July of each year. Motion to renew passed.
Motions passed for approval of the purchase of new Mack trucks ($357,340) with paying off the current Mack loan of $292,894 and the cost of transporting the current trucks to Alabama for auctioning which will be done by Kevin Mcintosh and four others who were not named. The current loan will not be paid off however, until the profit from the auction is given.
