On July 8th 2021, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular stated meeting at Happy Top. All magistrates were in attendance.
Caudill first stated that Meka Herald has recently resigned from her position as board member from the Pine Ridge Industrial Authority and that a replacement will need to be made.
Dedra Brandenburg of LC Tourism stated that although rained out, the recent Bourbon and Moonshine Festival was a success with the amount of vendors and attendees.
The tentative date for Hank Williams IV to return to perform is Sept. 10th.
For the road dept. report it was stated all roads were at that time open from the previous flash flooding and that solid waste had lost over one hundred cans because of the flooding.
For the ambulance/LC EMS portion of the meeting, it was stated that the ambulance service will be receiving new cots by mid month.
It was approved by the court that Angie Williams of Solid Waste will serve as the applicant agent for FEMA. The purchase of a four wheel drive ambulance was approved at $60k (+/-). Caudill announced three new members if the Ethic Board being Jimmy Goodman, Tara Caldwell, and Michelle Schmidt. He also stated that Avis Thompson and Phillip Durbin have been appointed to the Civil Rights Committee.
Mayor Jackson stated that Beattyville Grade is still being considered for purchase from the county for tourism development/purposes. An image with the idea for this of the Beattyville Grade property was presented to the court by Jesse Riley of Ky River Area Development. The court then preceded into executive session.
