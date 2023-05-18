Personnel report as of May 9th:
Resignations: Tyler Hayes LCMHS, Bethany Kirby LCMHS, Amanda Wilson LCE, Shakayla Lumpkins LCMHS.
New Hires: Sandy J Louis; sub at LCE, Cody Brandenburg; sub for LC Schools, Jami Watterson; payroll clerk II.
Open positions: bus drivers/sub drivers, sub custodians, sub teachers, head volleyball coach, chief operations officer, LCMHS math teacher, LCE teacher.
The board approved the 2nd reading and adoption of modifications to policy 05.21, portion; animals on school property. The policy now states the following concerning animals on school grounds;
“No animals are allowed on school or district property during school hours or during school sanctioned activities hosted outside school hours without the express permission of the building principal or superintendent. Any animal allowed on school property should be in the owners vehicle or on a leash and under the strict supervision supervision of the owner/handler. If an any animal is observed running free and the owner is known or can be readily identified, the animal shall be reported to the owner.
If the owner cannot be readily identified or does not comply with this policy after being notified, the animal running free shall be reported by the building Principal to the Safe School Director and County Animal Control Officer. The school/district shall assume no liability for animals on school/district property in violation of this policy. Permission under this policy will be granted for service animals which are required because of a disability which have been trained to perform work or tasks directly related to the disability, law
enforcement dogs under the direct supervision and control of their trainer/handler, and animal shows hosted on school property.
Individuals who bring animals onto school property remain solely responsible for the conduct of the animal and are liable for any injury to person or damage to property caused by the animal.
Individuals who falsely claim an animal is a service animal or a law enforcement dog, or who allow animals to run free on school or district property in violation of this policy, or who bring any other animal onto school or district property in violation of this policy may face trespassing
criminal charges.”
Moore Care Clinic of Beattyville will be (under the permission of the child’s or children’s parents) providing LC Schools with mobile mental health care. The school already has an MOA with KRCC, Juniper Health and Mnt. Comp. However, with Moore Care, the school will not have to provide a space in the building as it will be a mobile unit as already stated.
For more info please call LC School Board at 606.464.5000.
