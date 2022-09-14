On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance.
Solid waste receipts for August were approximately $40k (+). The new truck has now been pushed back to the 16th of September for arrival. Old, past due solid waste bills on properties that now have new residents/customers were written off. It was not stated how far back or how recent any of the bills were.
The road department is finishing the last of the seasons and mowing and reported that Todds Rd is now open, minus the installation of a guard rail that is ordered.
An individual representing Hinkle was reported to be arriving the following day to discuss blacktopping.
One magistrate stated the senior building was recently broken into. No additional discussion on that matter was given.
It was suggested by magistrate Ronnie P. Begley to give Three Forks Tradition additional legal ads, after losing their paper of record of title this past year. Although advised by Caudill that this will cost the county and tax payers additional funds, Begley went ahead and made a motion with magistrate Harvey Pelfrey seconding.
It was stated that new road signs; some to replace missing ones, have arrived and will be going up.
Magistrate Harvey Pelfrey requested on behalf of the youth sports for additional funds from the fiscal court with approaching of the new fiscal year. The court previously gave youth sports $2,500. The fiscal court currently pays utilities for the facility. The additional $2,500 was approved.
It was approved for Greely Road to put into the county system.
Caudill requested that the two vacancies on the library board be filled with Kimberly Noe and Angie Williams. Magistrates Dean Noe and Harvey Pelfrey made the motion to instead, appoint Geneva Duncil and Angie Williams.
