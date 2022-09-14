be

 On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance. 

   Solid waste receipts for August were approximately $40k (+). The new truck has now been pushed back to the 16th of September for arrival. Old, past due solid waste bills on properties that now have new residents/customers were written off. It was not stated how far back or how recent any of the bills were.

