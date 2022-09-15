By: Jessica L Butler
Publisher-GM
________________
The September City Council Meeting began with the traditional prayer led by Councilman Sam Cockerham and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Josh Smith, then approached the Council and asked for the Main Street to be blocked off October 21 4pm thru October 23 till 9pm. The Council approved it along with Locust Street to be closed for the beer garden.
Robert Goe was next to approach the Council. He had concerns about losing the water plant to American Water. Mayor Jackson replied by saying that Beattyville has too much invested in their Public Works to sell to another water company.
He said that KY Rural Water is going to replace the two employees that will be leaving. The mayor then asked if there were any more questions from Goe concerning the matter that he could request to be put on the agenda next month to address any additional issues.
Next, Melissa Brewer of KRADD asked the Council to approve the tank rehab project and sewer replacement project phase 2. The Council approved the acceptance of the plan.
The Council went on to approve Draw #4 which is the River Crossing Project at Blaine’s Branch and to give the remaining funds back to the County, approximately $23,000, per the agreement. The Council approved it.
The Council continued with the discussion of the Lee County Solid Waste Billing Fee. This increase would be passed on to the County and not the customer. The increase would be .75. The Council approved it.
Councilwoman Lisa Moore, then, addressed the Council, and provided pictures of homeless living on city property. She asked the Mayor and the Council if they can find a solution to the problem. It will be put back on the agenda for next month to discuss.
The Council and Police find dealing with the homeless difficult, because if the homeless are not breaking the law, then they have the right to be left alone, even on City Property, according to Police Officer Cody Sparks.
The Council went on to approve the August Meeting Minutes and the financial report.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his August Police Report. The Beattyville Police Dept received 269 complaints, served 39 citations, made 19 arrests, worked no accident, worked 3 burglaries, and 2 auto thefts. They have received 4 applications for a police officer position. They are extending the process a bit longer.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, then approached the Council and gave his August report. He said that Public Works received 153 work orders, and 127 completed as of the City Council meeting.
The Council and Mayor Jackson ended the meeting by saying that River Drive (Back Street) should be completed, weather permitting, within several weeks for traffic again.
