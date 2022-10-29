A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset has highlighted the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most over a five year period. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes.
According to the study, Lee County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
Our study aims to find the places in the United States where people are getting the most value for their property tax dollars. To do this, we looked at property taxes paid, school rankings and the change in property values throughout a five-year period.
First, we used the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax amount that is collected for each county.
As a way to measure the quality of schools, we analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every school district in the country. We created an average score for each district by looking at the scores for every school in that district, weighting it to account for the number of students in each school. Within each state, we assigned every county a score between 1 and 10 (with 10 being the best) based on the average scores of the districts in each county.
Then, we calculated the change in property tax value in each county throughout a five-year period. Places where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes, and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community.
Finally, we calculated a property tax index, based on the criteria above. Counties with the highest scores were those where property tax dollars are going the furthest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.