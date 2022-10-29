be

     A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset has highlighted the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most over a five year period. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes. 

   According to the study, Lee County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window.  For a look at the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most, check out the table below: 

