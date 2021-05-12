The Beattyville Housing, which is a non-profit organization, held another meeting on Wednesday, April 28ththat was called to order by Board President Carol Kincaid. All Board members were present for the meeting and the topic was, once again, the Hope Station Homeless Shelter, due to the fear of a civil lawsuit if the shelter was not shut down.
Beattyville Housing’s attorney suggested that the lease be executed with the Hope Station Board and have the Hope Station be registered as a separate entity, which has been brought up as a suggestion several times before, yet never executed.
Certain members of the Board suggested selling the building where the homeless shelter is housed to the Beattyville Hope Station, but other concerned Board members felt that would not solve the issue.
After much discussion, Mayor Scott Jackson, who is a Board member, made a motion to close the shelter down (during a pandemic in one of the most poverty-stricken communities in the nation) and give the Shelter Director, Carla Mays, a 30-day notice to vacate the premises.
Despite the majority of Lee County supporting the shelter, sadly, the Beattyville Housing Board approved this motion with no regard to the long-term ramifications of this decision.
NOTE: This information was given by a confident source since the meeting was private.
