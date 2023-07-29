be

Richmond, Ky., 20 July 2023 – Hospice Care Plus, Lee and Owsley counties’ provider of hospice and palliative care, has been named a 2023 Hospice Honors Award recipient by Healthcare First.  Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices across the country providing the highest level of quality as measured by patients and families.  Hospice Care Plus is one of only 7 hospices in Kentucky to earn the award in 2023.

   Award criteria are based on the results of surveys completed by patients and families who have received hospice care. To earn Hospice Honors status, a hospice must have scored above the national average on 85% of the questions on the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS). The questions include the level of satisfaction with services, education and treatment received by the patient, whether the patient was treated with respect and dignity, support and education provided to the family caregiver, and the caregiver’s willingness to recommend the hospice to others. 

