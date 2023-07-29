Richmond, Ky., 20 July 2023 – Hospice Care Plus, Lee and Owsley counties’ provider of hospice and palliative care, has been named a 2023 Hospice Honors Award recipient by Healthcare First. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices across the country providing the highest level of quality as measured by patients and families. Hospice Care Plus is one of only 7 hospices in Kentucky to earn the award in 2023.
Award criteria are based on the results of surveys completed by patients and families who have received hospice care. To earn Hospice Honors status, a hospice must have scored above the national average on 85% of the questions on the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS). The questions include the level of satisfaction with services, education and treatment received by the patient, whether the patient was treated with respect and dignity, support and education provided to the family caregiver, and the caregiver’s willingness to recommend the hospice to others.
“This award is one of the most meaningful we can receive,” said Lisa Cox, CEO of Hospice Care Plus. “The fact that it comes directly from the experience of the patient and family makes it the strongest measure of how we’re doing in our care and services.” Cox credits Hospice Care Plus’s quality of care to its staff, volunteers, and the community members, organizations, businesses and churches that support the non-profit. “They have a true heart for this work,” said Cox. “They care very deeply about the people we serve and want to help them make the most of every moment. The award and the survey results are a reflection of their dedication, compassion and competence.”
Healthcare First is a national organization that partners with hospices to send, receive, and analyze feedback from patients and families. Ronda Howard, a vice president with Healthcare First, congratulated Hospice Care Plus on its success. “We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Howard. “We congratulate Hospice Care Plus on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us.”
Hospice Care Plus is Lee and Owsley counties’ provider of hospice, palliative, and bereavement care. The organization also serves Estill, Jackson, Madison and Rockcastle counties and owns and operates the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Relying on contributions from individuals and groups, all care is provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To learn more, donate, or explore career and volunteer opportunities, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.