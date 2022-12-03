Hospice Care Plus has some exciting changes in store for 2023. “When the COVID pandemic began in 2020, our organization, like everyone else, had to make changes to adapt to the new circumstances we all faced,” explained Lisa Cox, Hospice Care Plus CEO. “We found that many employees could work hybrid-remote and some fully remote.  This dramatically downsized the amount of office space we needed.  As a result, we will be moving our central office operations to the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.”

     Hospice Care Plus’s central office has been located in Berea since 2001. The staff who provide care to Lee and Owsley counties are based there.  “We are grateful to our Berea community for being such a welcoming home to our central office staff for so many years,” said Cox.

