Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital will sponsor a virtual educational event titled, “Ladies’ Healthy Heart Couch Conversation” on Thursday, February 18th at 12 p.m. via Zoom with Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, Cardiologist, Baptist Health Lexington.
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women; that’s approximately one woman every minute. Ninety percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.
“It’s important for women to be educated about heart disease,” said Dr. Paula Hollingsworth. “The symptoms of a heart attack and heart disease can be different in women versus men and are often misunderstood. It’s also important to know how your numbers impact heart health.”
Please call 606-726-8185 to register for this free event and receive your Zoom invitation/virtual event information. All attendees will be entered in a gift basket drawin
