As last Thursday evening approached, Lee County braced for what forecasters were predicting to be and ice storm warning with freezing rains and potential flooding. However, the worst of the storm seemed to by pass our district as the Transportation Cabinet reported.
A potion of KY 52 in Sanfield was closed on Thursday due to high-water and reopened on Friday. To prepare for road conditions, all KYTC crews reported to garages at 10pm Thursday night.
Crews worked over night and reported only a few dangerous areas.
Statewide, over 6,000 customers went without power, with the hardest hit being Western Ky.
