I want to let you know about our current plan for returning to in person learning after the break. The governor has recommended students do not return to in person learning until at least January 11th due to potential spread of the virus during the holiday, and we agree with this recommendation. Remote learning will pick back up on January 4, 2021, but we will not have in person learning or small group targeted assistance during that first week. We hope to return to in person learning on January 11th, but will have to make the final decision during the first week back once we see where Lee County is with the spread of the virus.
Over the break I’m sure that some of our students may catch up on missing work or finalize assignments that they weren’t able finish this week. Please know that teachers will review work that students make up when they return on January 4th, and don’t worry if you don’t see a quick response on questions or grades being entered into Infinite Campus. While all of our teachers and staff love helping our students and go above and beyond what we ask of them, I have asked them to try to take a break from their screens just as our students and parents need a break from theirs. This is a time for all of us to enjoy time with family, relax, and reflect on the blessings that we have even in this difficult COVID world we live in.
We are pleased with the number of cases of the virus being reported by the regional health department right now as they appear to be going down. We still need to hear communication from parents if your children have tested positive to the virus so that we can work to keep all students and staff safe when we are able to return to in person learning in January.
We know the health department is overrun with a high caseload and we keep our own records of cases and try to assist in the contact tracing process so that we can keep known cases and contact with positive cases out of school a safe amount of time. If your child were to test positive or anyone in your home tests positive over the break please call my direct line at 606-464-5066 and let me know or send me an email. I will be in the office several days over the break and will receive voicemail if I happen to be out.
We appreciate everything that our families and community have done as we have worked together to educate the children of Lee County in a most difficult time. All of us in the Lee County Schools hope that everyone has a safe break and we look forward to seeing you in 2021!
Sincerely, Sarah Wasson; Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.