On June 10th 2021 at approximately 6:00pm, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly, stated meeting for the month of June 2021 at the Lee County Courthouse. All magistrates were in attendance.
First to speak was Dedra Brandenburg of Lee County Tourism who informed the court and attendees that they have partnered with the Downtown Beattyville Alliance in order to create tear-off maps of both Lee County and Downtown Beattyville. These maps will include food, shopping, lodging, trailheads and parking, etcetera. They are also completing a “relocation packet” for new residents and property buyers that will consist of churches and other various locations and services within the county along with contact information. Brandenburg also stated that they have been replenishing Beattyville brochures throughout various rest areas and gas stations in the area and outside of the county.
Solid waste receipts were approximately $23K (+) for the month of May 2021. Three Forks Regional Jail inmates will once again be participating in the work release program collecting roadside trash. The County has agreed to cover the cost of the inflatables at Happy Top on the Fourth of July.
July 4th is also the tentative date for the re-opening of the splash pad located at Happy Top. Judge Executive Caudill stated that with Covid there will be new regulations and a person of supervision will be have to be on duty during open hours of the splash pad along with overseeing proper sanitation procedures.
The Department of Health along with the Kentucky Army National Guard will soon begin administering in home vaccinations to those who wish to receive the vaccine but are unable to travel to an appointment. These will not be mandatory vaccines and will only be administered if the residents or patients chose to receive it.
Lee County Ambulance service has so far (up to date date of meeting) made forty six runs in June. They collected approximately $70k (+) last month (May), which was stated as one of the largest collections so far. They currently have a few trucks that are needing maintenance and are unable to be of use.
The court recently received a grant to go towards the cost of the placement of an emergency phone call service which will be an automated call made to anyone in the county in the event of an emergency, similar to emergency text alerts that most individuals with cel phones already receive. However, this service will be both calls made to cel or landlines. The court considered sharing the option with the schools and splitting the yearly cost. This service is approximately $4k per year with cost varying after the first year.
There has so far been two full time dispatchers who have departed from the job. David Frye has been approved to replace one of the dispatch positions on a 6 months probation.
