Within a short amount of time, Biden has destroyed America and the scary part is he still has time left to keep doing so. He has put us into a war with Russia with all the support he gave Ukraine and has destroyed our boarder with illegals crossing with their drugs and so on. Not to mention the recent deal to get back a worthless basketball player and don’t forget shutting down our oil.
Solar power has been proven not to work FYI. We keep shutting down and putting out what does work for the things that don’t. The fool doesn’t realize how much we depend on this oil supply to function. Rubber, plastics, electric and so forth.
