It’s known as the greatest two minutes in sports, but the Kentucky Derby is much more than a horse race. KET’s Inside the Kentucky Derby goes behind the scenes to see the hats, horses and hospitality that make our old Kentucky home shine bright on the first Saturday in May.
Learn the storied history. See the milliners in action. Visit the backside morning workouts. And take a tour of millionaire’s row.
Join hosts Kelsey Starks, Chip Polston and Christie Dutton as they take you on an insider’s tour of the Kentucky Derby.
Inside the Kentucky Derby
KET Friday, May 5 • 9/8 pm
KET2 Saturday, May 6 • 11/10 am
Watch on-demand at KET.org and on the PBS app
