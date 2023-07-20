On 7/15 a woman came into Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville to release an inmate. However when giving the jail the inmates name, she gave the name of someone else housed at the jail on lesser, minor charges then the person the woman was actually there to pick up. When no one answered to the name the woman originally gave, 37 year old Justin Richardson of Irvine, came forward claiming it to be him. According to sources, this was the plan the woman and Richardson had all along. The jail mistakenly turned Richardson loose.
Once the mistake was realized, KSP re- arrested Richardson the following day. He is now facing additional charges including escape 2nd degree, identity theft and resisting arrest. This matter is now being investigated by the jail and says further charges could be forthcoming. The woman who assisted with the plan has not been identified or charged with any crimes at this time.
