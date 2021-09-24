Isaiah House Inc., will expand its second chance employment program, Reliance Works, and provide employment opportunities and recovery support to six Eastern Kentucky counties with the help of a $1.2 million grant awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission. This award is part of a nearly $46.4 million package supporting 57 projects across 184 counties in the Appalachian region through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative.
POWER targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.
Reliance Works, implemented by Isaiah House in 2015 in other areas of Kentucky, is a proven workforce model for second-chance employment for those in recovery. The program has included involvement in businesses such as construction, renovation, landscaping and lawn care, custodial work, demolition, and other business ventures.
With the ARC grant, which was one of 11 grants awarded in Kentucky, Reliance Works will expand to Estill, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Powell, and Wolfe counties. “We know substance use disorder, limited work experience, criminal backgrounds, and poor work histories are barriers to employment for many, and access to employment is crucial for those who are in recovery and looking to rebuild their lives,” said Isaiah House Founder and CEO Mark LaPalme. “These communities not only have a high rate of poverty and unemployment but their economic recovery has been hampered by a high rate of drug abuse, particularly opioid addiction. The Reliance Works Employment and Recovery Project takes a multi-pronged approach to focus on job creation as well as services to help people overcome substance abuse.”
The project sets out to create 50 to 60 jobs and provide on-the-job training for 70 to 80 people in recovery from substance use disorder as well as provide recovery supports including peer support, case management, transportation, behavioral health services offered through telehealth, and accountability through random drug testing. Two transitional living houses will also be established to provide affordable housing for Reliance Works workers who are homeless or recently completed a treatment program.
In addition to addressing barriers to employment such as housing and transportation, the project will also have a strong focus on assisting workers in acquiring relevant certifications and furthering their education
