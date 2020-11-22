We’ve heard it time and time again – we need to mask, maintain social distance, wash our hands and avoid large gatherings -- but as evidenced by our ever-growing case numbers, COVID-19 fatigue has set in across our community.
Even though hundreds of thousands of people across the country have died from COVID-19, we’ve become numb to the numbers and other news has replaced the urgency of this pandemic.The idea of social bubbles has given us a false sense of security.
And the size of our bubbles has grown as people become fatigued by the sacrifices COVID-19 has forced us to make. The reality is that it’s almost impossible to keep most bubbles pure. People often come into close contact with those who are COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic, which is one way COVID-19 spreads from bubble to bubble and across entire communities.
This is the reality right now in our community, as our public health officials have confirmed, and we fear it will continue to be a significant issue as we plan for the holidays. We need to act now and take new, bold steps to save lives right here in our community.
It’s time to rethink Thanksgiving. Consider a smaller gathering with your immediate household. Consider gathering outside if the weather permits.
We’ve seen the damage COVID-19 can cause as we gather together, and Canada provides a cautionary tale. COVID-19 case counts are climbing across Canada, even in areas under new restrictions. Canadian officials point to the Thanksgiving holiday, which took place on the second Monday of October, as the reason for the spike. Let’s all rethink our Thanksgiving plans to ensure we put the safety of our families first as an act of love and gratitude for everyone we care about. We must also continue to wear our masks and practice all the tried and true safety measures we know to be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. If not for ourselves, then for the sake of those we love. The time to make a change is now.
