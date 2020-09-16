Concern for Community is one of the seven Cooperative Principles that guide the business practices of Jackson Energy Cooperative.
Jackson Energy is proud to be able to give back to the communities it serves through education and training, donating food baskets and toys to families needing an extra hand – to lending a helping hand when there is a need.
Jackson Energy partnered with its financial institution, CoBank, and through CoBank’s Sharing Success Program, together donated $3,000 to the March of Dimes Southeast Kentucky March for Babies event.
Even though this year’s event was not an actual walk as in past years, much needed funds were still raised that will be used locally for education and research to help prevent premature births. This event not only supports the needs of premature babies but will also help all mothers and babies with an emphasis on maternal and infant health.
This fundraising event supports mothers and babies in Laurel, Whitley, Jackson, Owsley, Clay and Knox Counties. “We are so excited and thankful to Jackson Energy for taking the initiative for the donation match with CoBank and becoming our largest sponsor to date,” states March of Dimes Fundraising Specialist, Kara Hawk.
“When Jackson Energy has an opportunity to give back to our communities, especially for such an important event that touches so many lives, we are honored to be able to show our support,” said Jackson Energy President & CEO, Carol Wright.
