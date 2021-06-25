Governor Beshear has once again launched the Beautify the Bluegrass project to all of Kentucky. The campaign, now in its fifth year, recognizes initiatives and clean-up projects – big or small – as they happen.
While Jackson Energy’s purpose is to provide safe and reliable energy to the members it serves, their greater mission is to be a catalyst for good. The employees of Jackson Energy understand the importance of a strong community and when given the opportunity to give back, they are ready to make a positive impact for the families they call neighbors.
Employees of Jackson Energy were more than willing to participate in the Governor’s Beautify the Bluegrass project again this year. Over 45 employees volunteered over a two-day span to help restore the Beattyville City Park.
The park was devastated with the historic flooding earlier this year – as it was completely submerged with flood water with only the roof of the shelter seen from the aerial footage. After the flood waters receded, the park was left in total disarray and was no longer safe for the children in the community to enjoy. The flood waters left behind damaged fencing, broken equipment and mounds of sand that covered everything from the top of the slides to the gutters on the shelter.
Under the guidance of Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson, Jackson Energy employees worked alongside several City of Beattyville employees to reconstruct the required safety fall-zone for each area of play equipment, shoveled tons of sand and a truckload of mulch, repaired fencing, pressure-washed the play equipment and shelter building, revitalized the landscaping and added a final touch of paint.
“Over the years, you’ve probably heard or read about Jackson Energy’s concern for our community. This is one of the core principles that sets cooperatives apart from other types of utilities and businesses.” stated President & CEO Carol Wright, “We have always taken this mission and responsibility to heart. It’s who we are as a co-op.”
At the end of the second workday, the project was a tremendous success based not only on the beauty of the revitalized park, but because Jackson Energy assisted the City in giving the residents of Beattyville-Lee County something to which they can be proud – and especially something for the children to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.