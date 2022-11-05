Jackson Energy Safety Director Thomas Nichols has completed an intensive program in electric
utility safety and loss control. The Certified Loss Control Program is a series of workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the National Utility Training & Safety Education Association. The program is designed to instruct
participants in many areas related to electric utility industry safety.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, nearly 4 million injuries occur
annually in the workplace. One of the goals of a Certified Loss Control Professional is to help ensure a safe work environment for utility workers and the public in general. Avoiding workplace accidents avoids down time and can ultimately lead to lower utility rates.
Thomas Nichols is one of only a few electric utility professionals in the country that will receive
this certification this year. The program requires participants to complete a rigorous series of
seminars and tests, a 30-hour OSHA course, and a detailed final course project.
Loss Control participants go through four, week-long sessions that are designed to challenge and
educate participants in new, innovative safety techniques. Participants must also maintain their
certificate by attending courses every year in order to stay on top of changes in the industry.
“We are extremely proud of the dedication shown by Mr. Nichols in the completion of this extensive, yet crucial, program,” says president CEO Carol Wright. “The safety of our
employees and our members in the communities we serve will always be the top priority at
Thomas Nichols has been with Jackson Energy for 18 years. He and his wife, Shawna, have three children and reside in Jackson County.
