On September 10th, 2020 the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting at Happy Top. For the Road Dept. Report Kevin Mcintosh was unable to attend the meeting. However, Judge Exec. Caudill stated that Mcintosh along with Donnie Best and other workers have been devoting a majority of their time to a project on Spencer Ridge which currently has two large breaks. Caudill stated one of the breaks is approximately a one hundred foot drop. The Kentucky Emergency Fund has provided the county with $79k to offset the cost of this project along with an additional $42k. He also informed the attendees that the county’s FEMA project repairing two bridges on Willow Creek has recently begun.
On another note, the county tire cleanup project was a success with a collection of four tractor trailer loads of unwanted tires.
Mayor Jackson reported that he has been in contact with Hal Rogers and Mitch McConnell regarding the railroad crossing issue in town. He also stated that there has been multiple incidents within the past month of drivers hitting the tracks at too fast of speed and causing damage to their tires or vehicle. He stated that although most residents of Lee County are aware of the terrain of the tracks and prepare for them, drivers who are unfamiliar with this area are often the individuals who are not aware and result in damage. 1800-232-0144 is the number to call and voice a complaint to CSX who owns the tracks. Callers must mention the crossing reference # which is 644237D.
A motion was made to hire Jacob Sparks as the new 911 Director replacing Betty Sebastian. However, Sparks will keep his current pay he is already receiving as a 911 dispatcher and no additional raise. Sparks is also a volunteer deputy. Another motion was made to hire Ricky Allen Mcintosh with Solid Waste at $11 per hour. Due to ongoing complaints with the homeless shelter as well as rumors speculating that there have been individuals brought to the shelter recently from Georgia, Caudill stated that he would ask Carla Mays to attend an upcoming meeting to explain to the magistrates the rules, regulations and funding of the shelter and also address any questions, concerns, issues or the rumors.
You can watch September’s meeting and past meetings on the “Lee County Kentucky Government” Facebook page and read more on the Sept. meeting on Page 2 in Courthouse Comments. Fiscal Court meetings are held every second Tuesday of the month at 6pm and are currently taking place at Happy Top picnic shelter due to social distancing. Meetings are open to the public to attend, express concerns and ask questions regarding their county.
