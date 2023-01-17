- New Council Members Savannah Mays and Ronnie Stamper have taken office and sit in on their first City Council meeting.
- Teresa Mays is reappointed to represent the City Council on the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Board.
- Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering gets approval from the Council concerning a resolution for the Plant Phase 2 Project and the water tank rehab project: $500,000 to the water tank rehab, and $4.5 million to the Water Plant Phase 2 Project. These projects help with the water quality for the City and County.
- KRADD Representative Scott Melton receives approval from the Council for the Beattyville Walking Trail that will also be a bike path.
- Police Chief Cody Sparks gave his December Police Report to the Council reporting that the Beattyville Police Dept had received 72 calls, worked 2 accidents, wrote 25 Citations, and made 12 arrests. Also, Eddie Dunahoo had been hired as a Beattyville Police Officer.
- Public Works Director Ferrell Wise gave his December report saying that they had received 102 work orders, 74 were completed at the time of the meeting.
- Mayor Scott Jackson commended Ferrell Wise and Dan Shoemaker for working during the holidays so other city employees could enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones.
- The Council approved December Meeting Minutes and the Financial Report.
- Mayor Jackson appointed Sam Cockerham and Mitch Cornelius to the Police Committee; Charlotte Hogan and Ronnie Stamper to the Street Committee; and Savannah Mays and Glenna Cummins to the Water Committee
