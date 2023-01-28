Local 502 Plumbers, Pipe-fitters, HVAC Union and Jefferson County Public schools hosted the first annual Future Woman of Welding Competition in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday, January 19th.
Female students from all over the state were invited to attend to demonstrate their skills and celebrate young professionals in this high demand field. Welding instructor, David McCoy with Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville planned this event to celebrate the diversity in the growth of this career field while promoting future interest in the industry.
Our region took home the first-place prize in this all-girls welding showdown. Maggie Johnson, a senior at Lee County High School was the winner of the Level 3 competition.
Forty-five girls from across the state participated in this first annual event. Maggie had to demonstrate her ability to follow an advanced blueprint, perform oxy-fuel cutting, shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), while modeling precision and accuracy with each step during this four hour performance event.
Maggie’s welding instructor is Monty Hill with the Lee County Area Technology Center.
Mr. Hill stated, “Maggie is a hard worker with the grit and determination to get the job done.” Maggie has spent additional time after school learning advanced skills to prepare her for competitions and ultimately the work force. As a senior Maggie and fellow team members, Peyton Gabbard, Drew Mayabb and Aidan Watts traveled to Franklin County Area Technology Center in December earning a second-place win with one hundred and two other senior welders across the state.
Each year the Area Technology Center hosts a Nontraditional Summer Camp supported by local businesses and grants from the Kentucky Department of Education to promote opportunities for these high demand career fields. Maggie and many other seniors were introduced to occupations during middle school for females in the nontraditional fields of welding, carpentry, electricity and automotive while the young men spent time learning about business, technology, and health science.
A big thank you goes out to our local businesses who have provided much support to students at the Lee County Area Technology Center for students in Lee, Owsley, and Wolfe counties. Our sincere appreciation goes out to Monty Hill, the staff of the Lee County ATC, Lee County High School, and the Lee County Board of Education who support these endeavors for our students. Congratulations, Maggie on representing the best of eastern Kentucky!
Info/photo via Amy Johnson & Monty Hill.
