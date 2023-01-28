be

    Local 502 Plumbers, Pipe-fitters, HVAC Union and Jefferson County Public schools hosted the first annual Future Woman of Welding Competition in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday, January 19th.  

     Female students from all over the state were invited to attend to demonstrate their skills and celebrate young professionals in this high demand field.  Welding instructor, David McCoy with Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville planned this event to celebrate the diversity in the growth of this career field while promoting future interest in the industry.  

