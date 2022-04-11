Whereas: The Child Abuse Prevention Agency established the month of April as National Child Abuse Awareness Month in 1983 and;
Whereas: the KY River Dist. Health Dept is partners within the community and local businesses and wishes for the support of Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s nationwide network of state chapters, along with other child welfare organizations, have recognized it as a time to raise awareness and inspire collective action so that our country’s children can live their best lives and;
Whereas: the Ky River Dist. Health Dept. tirelessly promotes and supports Child Abuse Awareness Month; their goal is to recognize the efforts made by our communities and families in bringing up the issue of child abuse. They want to raise public awareness of child abuse and neglect, renew efforts, promote resources aimed at protecting children, strengthening families and promote community involvement through activities that support this cause; and
Whereas: Now therefore, be it resolved that I, Emily Napier, Health Promotion Specialist and I Hannah Combs Health Promotion Specialist commit the Ky River Dist. Health Dept. to help decrease child abuse. Our goal in the month of April, is to raise awareness and prevent child abuse. We all have a stake in preparing children to grow up to be healthy, thriving members of our community. Every April Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the necessity of communities working together to promote the social and emotional well being of all children and their families and;
Whereas: Now, therefore I, Chuck Caudill Judge of Lee Co do hereby proclaim April 1 through April 30 as National Child Abuse Awareness Month. I call upon public officials, educators and all the people of Lee County to observe this month, recognize the importance of Child Abuse Awareness.
Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month Proclamation:
Lee county recognizes that April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month- a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual violence and educate individuals and communities about how to prevent it. Sexual harassment, abuse, assault and childhood sexual abuse are widespread problems. We know that in the United States alone, nearly one in five women and one in sixty seven men have been raped and that one in six boys and one in four girls is sexually abused before age 18.
Sexual harassment, assault and abuse happen in all communities- and that include online spaces. We are spending more and more of our lives online- whether for work, school or social. Unfortunately with this increase in virtual connection comes an increase in online abuse and harassment. Consent and boundaries can be violated online in a number of ways and the trauma of online abuse is all too real for many survivors.
But each of us have the power to change that. We can all make a difference to ensure that our online communities are safe and respectful to everyone. 2022 marks the the 21st anniversary of SAAPM and the theme of this year is “Building Safe Online Spaces Together”. This is possible when we practice digital consent, intervene when we see harmful content and behavior and promote online communities that value respect, inclusion and safety. Signed- Judge Exec. Caudill and Jasmine Wilson Mckenzie Director of The Rising Center.
