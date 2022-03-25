Due to the rising cost of materials for road repairs, Judge Caudill asked the Court to approve a low interest loan for approximately $400,000 to use to lock the present price of materials in order to complete the projects by buying the materials now.
He reminded the Court that they have submitted an estimated $700,000 to FEMA for these repairs. However, the process is a slow one to receive these funds, but those funds would pay off the loan in time. The deadline for these repairs have to be completed by October 23, 2022 per FEMA requirements.
Judge Caudill, also, pointed out that they will be receiving an additional $60,000 from FEMA for a repair needed that was submitted in 2015.
The three Magistrates present: Dean Noe, Ronnie Paul Begley, and Dennis Pelfrey, approved this loan for the FEMA repairs that include Spencer Ridge, White Ash, Evelyn Road, Blaines Branch, Norman Road, and Combs Cemetery, among others that is on their list to complete by deadline. Once approved, the Fiscal Court Special Session was adjourned.
