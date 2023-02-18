February Fiscal Court Notes
By: Jessica L Butler
Publisher-GM
The February Fiscal Court began with Mayor Scott Jackson and Judge Mays letting the Court know that both had met with the Army Corp of Engineers concerning flooding in Beattyville and Lee County and implementing a project with them to help resolve the flooding. This was begun by Congressman Hal Rogers in 2021 after the historic flood that March.
Magistrate Tim Brandenburg commented that he feels the Kentucky River needs to be dredged out and is hoping the Army Corp of Engineers realize that.
Tourism Director Dedra Brandenburg was next to approach the Court and give her report. She said Lee County, along with Estill, Powell, and Wolve Counties have received $250,000 in funding specified for signage. She also reported that the Lee County Tourism Commission received a $12,000 grant for advertising.
Next, Scott Melton of KRADD informed the Court that he is working with KY Transportation District 10 on road repairs, etc., and he would appreciate any input that they may have.
The Fiscal Court then proceeded to approve the following:
- January meeting Minutes.
- 2nd reading of the amended Tourism ordinance about the state change under HB8.
- 2022 Lee County Sheriff Tax Settlement.
- Lee County Clerk’s 4th quarter settlement.
- Hiring Freida Sizemore as a part-time 911 dispatcher.
- Hiring Chris Means as a part-time 911 dispatcher.
- Selling the Dodge Packer Truck to Jackson County for $5000.
- Annual CPO salary adjustment for Magistrates, the Coroner, and Jailer per DLG guidelines. The adjustment equals 6.5% increase.
- 2nd reading of Budget Amendment #2.
- Fiscal Court Claims.
Lastly, the Fiscal Court went into a special session to hear Attorney Jason Hollon’s report on the Opioid Settlement and had the Court agree to let Judge Mays sign the additional Opioid Settlement agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.