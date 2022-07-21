On July 18th, the Lee Co. Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting after postponing due to a recent Covid spread among the courthouse and the loss of county foreman Kenneth Creech. All magistrates were in attendance.
No solid waste report was given due to absence of coordinator Angie Williams and no emergency management report was given also due to absence of director Jon Allen.
According to the road department, they are currently cleaning roads due to the recent storming and also blacktop patching due to the issues and delays the county/court has been having with Hinkle for blacktopping.
Mayor Scott Jackson stated many individuals have asked him about finding jobs and that he has been recommending Lion Apparel and Core Civic (prison).
Judge Caudill recognized the recent loss of county assistant foreman Kenneth Creech that occurred last Wednesday while mowing. Creech had worked for the county since 2005 and was also a volunteer deputy. Judge Caudill read Creech’s obituary to the court.
Judge Caudill announced that Kyle Cook will be leaving as 911 dispatcher at the end of the month. Tri Community Fire Dept. has asked the court for matching funds towards a firetruck. The court approved to do so.
Once again those opposing the rental agreement between Blooming Sensations owner Blanche Arnold and the fiscal court, were present at the meeting to voice their opinions. Judge Caudill, without disagreement from the magistrates, decided to continue with the current lease and the next term’s Judge Steve Mays (who originally made the rental agreement) can decide whether or not to address it. Caudill did not entertain the outburst or remarks from those same, few opposing.
You can watch full meeting coverage on the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page. All Fiscal Court meetings are open to the public for attending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.