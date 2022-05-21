Several bourbon and moonshine distilleries will be represented at the festival including, Neeley Family Distillery, Kentucky Mountain Moonshine, RD1 Distillery, Barrel House Distillery, and Limestone Branch Distillery. The Boneyard Well is the first liquor store in Beattyville since prohibition times and they will also be set up offering tastings of products they have for sale in the local store. West Sixth Brewing Company will also be set up at the festival showcasing some of their local brew.
Special guests will be set up who have appeared on the Discovery Channel’s Moonshiner Show and Master Distiller’s Show. Direct descendant of the Hatfield and McCoy families, James Hatfield will be there along with The General Lee’s head mechanic from the Dukes of Hazard Show, Tom Sarmento. Special guests also include JB Rader who made moonshine with the legendary Popcorn Sutton, the Outlaw Paranormal investigative team, Dead Still Film Production Company, and keep an eye out for Bigfoot who may be tromping around the festival.
This event is jam packed with activities including panel discussions of distillers and moonshiners telling their stories, hosted by Steve Akley of the ABV Network. There will be live music all day, festival food, and of course bourbon and moonshine tastings and cocktails. The festival will open on Friday evening June 17th at 6pm and feature a kickoff performance concert by Hank Williams IV with special guest Wess Shipp at 7pm. BAMFest will reopen at 10am Saturday June 18th and go all day. New to this year’s festival is a Hillbilly Bikefest with over 90 motorcycles registered to show at 12pm followed by a charity ride on the Ride the River Dragon trail led by the Backroads of Appalachia and the Whitley County Motorcycle Group.
Musical guests also include Morrill Tavern, Jacob Fultz, Black Powder Express, Slade Creek, Jared Smith and Honky Tonk Revival, Russell Johnson, Lennie Centers and Centerline, James Dotson Band, and Nic Cassetta & Co.
Alcohol will only be allowed in one designated area of the festival. Please follow all signage and instructions from festival personnel and always remember to enjoy responsibly. For a full list of vendors, attendees, and musical entertainment visit the website at www.beattyvillebourbonandmoonshinefest.com. Also check the facebook page for festival notifications on location and safety information.
Reserve your lodging early for this awesome festival located 20 minutes south of the Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge State Park. View the closest lodging options online at www.visitleecountyky.com.
