The newly renovated Beattyville City Hall due to the historic flood in March, held the June City Council Meeting and the Council fell right back into the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance to start the meeting.
First on the agenda was the approval of the request for qualifications, pending calculations, for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Bear Track, Waterline Replacement, Sewer Lift Station Rehab, and the Beattyville WPA; which also, will be getting a new mural by local artist Heather Watson courtesy of a grant from Jackson Energy. And speaking of Jackson Energy, they should be finishing up the Beattyville Park clean-up this week.
The Council, then, proceeded to approved the payment for KY HWY 11 and Draw #11 for the Sewer Rehab Project. They, also, approved changing part of Locust Street to Jackson Street.
Next, they approved the 2nd reading of the budget and May Meeting Minutes along with new insurance.
Mayor Jackson informed the Council that Lion Apparel will make an announcement at the end of the month letting the community know if they are relocating back to their former Beattyville location. He, also, gave an update on River Drive. It will take approximately $600,000 to complete the repair on the back street. He is just waiting to see if Frankfort will approve the request of that amount for the repair.
Lastly, Beattyville Police Chief then addressed the Council and gave his May Police Report. They answered 303 calls, served 53 Citations, and made 27 arrests in May. Chief Mays, also, gave an update on Officer Greg Brandenburg who suffered a hand injury due to a detainee trying to evade police once handcuffed. He will be on light duty till his hand, which was broken, is healed. We wish Officer Brandenburg a speedy recovery.
