Congrats to the following Lee Co. residents who made the HCTC President’s List for Fall 2022: Sayra Laigh Cockrell, Curtis Anthony David, Connor Patrick Deaton, Megan Nicole Deaton and Erica Peyton Danielle Rose, all of Beattyville.
To be named to the President's Honor List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental):
Krystal Gayle Barborich, Sajen Capps, Kaylee Beth Carson, Maggie Rae Durbin, Autumn Nicole Fox, Cody David Gilbert, Wesley Taylor Mays, Jacob McCoy, Kylee Mcintosh, Weslyn Faith Mcintosh, all of Beattyville; Ryan Thacker of Zoe and Macy Lee Tirey of Beattyville.
