 Congrats to the following Lee Co. residents who made the HCTC President’s List for Fall 2022: Sayra Laigh Cockrell, Curtis Anthony David, Connor Patrick Deaton, Megan Nicole Deaton and Erica Peyton Danielle Rose, all of Beattyville.  

    To be named to the President's Honor List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). 

