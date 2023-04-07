CONGRATULATIONS to Kaiden Jones who is the AARP Grandparent Essay Contest Winner for LCES! His essay entitled, 'MY AMAZING MAMAW' was about Mrs. Virgie Turner! He was presented with a $25.00 Check from Lee Co. Retired Teachers Association, and two Certificates from AARP for being the school winner and the county winner!
by Kaiden Jones; LCE Student
Have you ever had a mamaw like mine? Let me tell you about my mamaw! To start off, my mamaw is special and unique for a lot of reasons. One is because of her cooking. She has the biggest pancakes! She also grows tons of crops in her garden, like tomatoes, corn, and I think some squash.
She lets us eat anything we want as well! She is the best mamaw you could ever imagine! My mamaw should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year because she is religious, loving, and thoughtful.
One reason my mamaw should be Grandparent of the Year is because she is so religious and holy. She never misses a church sermon because she is the wife of the owner of the church. Another reason, she got saved a long time ago, and still saved till this day.
She also prays for others and never turns her back on anybody! All in all, she is such a holy person!
A second reason my mamaw should be Grandparent of the Year is because she is so loving. She always cares for others, like when we get hurt she always gives us a bandaid when we need one. She always shares, like when we need to open something she lets us use her scissors. Finally, she never lets us down and she always steers us in the right direction, always!
A third reason my mamaw should be Grandparent of the Year is because she is the most thoughtful person to ever live. She never is not thinking about someone and mostly it's the kids she thinks about. She always pays attention to anyone who is talking to her as well. She is my sunshine! Lastly, she never yells at anyone, no matter where or when, she never does. Overall, my mamaw is such a thoughtful person.
In conclusion, my mamaw should be the AARP Grandparent of the Year because she is religious, loving, and thoughtful. She makes delicious food that you can smell from miles away! She grows tons of vegetables in her field. Finally, she lets us have anything we want. For all of these reasons and more, my mamaw, Virgie Turner, deserves to be the AARP Grandparent of the Year!
Kaiden Jones; Lee County Elementary School
