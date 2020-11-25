Some say it takes a village to raise a child but as for a business, Brenda Allmond will be the first to say it takes perseverance and determination along with the support of a community to thrive. Brenda began her business- running career in 2005 when she opened Kay’s Quick Stop formerly known as B&B’s in the Athol community. The store had originally spent the prior seventeen years as Spicer’s Grocery. Over the course of the last fifteen years, Allmond has witnessed many changes, both good and bad in an area that she has developed a great love for.
When asked what she enjoys the most about running her business, Allmond stated that she loves helping people if they will let her. To many Brenda is not just a business owner; she is a friend. And Kay’s Quick Stop is not just a convenience store but a place to enjoy good company and conversation. That statement was evident when Allmond mentioned how she would have to be taking out the tables and stools located inside the store that evening in compliance with our Governor’s latest orders. It is undoubted that Brenda will do what is needed to protect the health of her employees and customers but at the same time, she also is aware of how some has made her store their second home.
Allmond stated that in spite of the pandemic and the recent spike in Lee County cases, that business is good and growing. Brenda also gave credit to many customers, who she considers friends that are always willing to help her in any way they can whether it be with stocking shelves or coolers, fixing gas pumps, pop machines and so on along with her partner Steven Campbell.
As evidence of how supportive the community is, Allmond recollected to 2012 when tornados devastated much of Eastern Kentucky. Brenda said that every morning while working at the store, people would stop in on their way to West Liberty and other areas to help clean up the damage and deliver supplies to those in need. She stated that this is a good, strong neighborhood that knows how to pull together in times of trouble.
However, Allmond like many others who work with the general public, is not blind to the issues our county faces with drugs. Allmond considered her least favorite part about her career was having to witness first hand what people let drugs do to their lives and families, especially when children are involved.
She stated that there are good people who make bad decisions and that she can talk with them, laugh with them and cry with them just the same as anyone else but she knows that there is a great need in the county for helping individuals get off drugs. As for the youth, Brenda stated that idle time causes trouble and in order for the younger generation to stay away from drugs, they need some type of good, clean fun and entertainment in the county. While some may judge by one’s choices, Brenda on the other hand treats everyone with the same kindness that she freely gives. It is apparent that she enjoys being around her customers and in the store serving the community that has occupied such a large portion of her heart.
Allmond herself though is no stranger to difficult and trying times. In 2009 the business caught fire which caused her to have to pick up the pieces and start back over with almost nothing. When Allmond saw the damage that the fire had caused to her store and it’s inventory, she stated that she hit her knees and cried. Even through that, Brenda still pushed on and kept her doors open. Within three years after the fire, she accomplished paying off her building.
Brenda’s advice to struggling business owners, especially local ones, was that you cannot give up; better days are coming. She stated she has restarted three times and God always blesses. She also stated you have to work with the vendors or suppliers in order to get customers the best deals possible.
When she isn’t devoting her time to her store, Allmond enjoys being a grandmother to nine and a great grandmother to three while anticipating the arrival of a fourth. Kay’s Quick Stop is located on Highway 52 East and is open seven days a week (closed Thanksgiving). Kay’s offers gas, groceries, a variety of breakfast and lunch menu items, Hunts Brother’s Pizza, beer sales, propane, Kentucky Lottery and more. Pizza and other food orders can be called in ahead of time at 606.464.2787.
We wish Brenda many more successful years of business and thank her for having such a big heart for her community, customers and Lee County!
