The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents received an update on the pros and cons of exiting or continuing participation within the Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS).
The Board adopted a resolution that authorizes KCTCS’ continuing participation in the KERS for the 385 employees who participate in the retirement system. KCTCS employs roughly 7,600 regular full-time and part-time employees throughout the state.
This decision to remain in KERS was made based on extensive research, analyses, and the development of a financial model that enabled multiple scenarios to be calculated to understand the effects of the many factors affecting a decision of whether to stay in or cease participation with KERS and each option’s resulting projected financial implications.
