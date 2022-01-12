According to a letter from the state’s Office of Property Valuation sent out to clerk’s offices this week, the value of vehicles this year, compared to last year, is up about 40%, which will increase the cost you pay for your registration.
The letter states supply-and-demand issues for new and used cars, and higher selling prices are driving up the value of vehicles.
The new assessments, the letter said, “reflect the unprecedented rising value of most motor vehicles as documented by numerous news reports in 2021.”
“While these valuation increases result in a higher resale value for the consumer, they also translate into higher property tax bills,” the letter reads. The property tax on a vehicle is determined by what the state calls a fair cash value, if you sold the vehicle.
The letter said the new values “represent the Department of Revenue’s effort to uphold that standard.”
As the letter explains, the Department of Revenue is responsible for setting the valuation for your vehicles NOT the County Clerk’s Office. Expect the valuation on your vehicle to increase in 2022 due to:
• New-vehicle production and inventory constraints
• Elevated new vehicle transaction prices
• Ongoing limited supply of used vehicles
• Increased dealer interest in used-vehicle operations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.