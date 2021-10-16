Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) in partnership with county Farm Bureaus recently announced that they have awarded a record-setting $673,050 in scholarship money to 513 students from across the Commonwealth.
Recipients are awarded scholarships based on academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, and financial need. Over $3 million has been awarded to more than 2,000 students since the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation was founded.
KFB President Mark Haney congratulated the students and said reaching such a milestone is a credit to the organization’s volunteer leaders across the state. “Having reached such a level of awarded scholarships is a true testament to the commitment our members have to these students, their communities, and Farm Bureau,” he said.
Haney added that helping to support students is one of the single most important things the organization does. “A quality education is one of the most valuable assets a person will acquire in their lifetime and being able to help Kentucky students attain their educational goals is very important to our volunteer leaders,” he said. “I would like to thank all those who work so hard each year to make this program one of the best in the country.”
