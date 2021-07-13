The farm families of the Kentucky Livestock Coalition (KLC) encourage consumers to make meat the centerpiece of their meals this summer. The Coalition kicked off its Meat Me at the Table campaign today at White Farm in Lexington. Speakers at the event included KLC spokesman Warren Beeler, Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and Ag Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, all of whom expressed their support for livestock and poultry producers here in Kentucky.
Following the brief program, attendees were treated to a variety of Kentucky-raised meats. From ribeye steaks to chicken breast and thighs to pork chops, goat brats and lamburgers, there was a wide variety of protein available for sampling.
Kentucky’s farm families are proud to provide safe, affordable, nutritious and delicious meat for our friends and neighbors in the Commonwealth and beyond. Whether consumers buy meat directly from the farmer, at a local meat market, or the grocery store, they can be confident in the quality of the meat raised by farm families.
Everyone knows that meat is a great source of protein, but it’s important to note that it’s also rich in many essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that are essential for human health. Vitamin B12, in particular, can only be found in foods of animal origin. Zinc helps maintain a healthy immune system, while Niacin supports energy production and metabolism.
July is National Grilling Month, and what could be more fun than a cookout with family and friends? Winning a summer fun prize pack, of course. The KLC invites everyone to post photos of themselves, family, or friends enjoying meat hot off the grill this month on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #MeatMeAtTheTable. Random posts will be awarded a box full of prizes from the Coalition’s member organizations.
The farm families of the Kentucky Livestock Coalition are committed to advancing environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable livestock farming practices while providing safe, affordable food. Whether your summer grilling plans include hamburgers and hot dogs, steaks and sausage, or chicken and chops, the farmers of the KLC invite you to “Meat Me at the Table!”
For more information on the Kentucky Livestock Coalition or the Meat Me at the Table campaign, visit www.KyLivestockCoalition.org.
