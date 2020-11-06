Across the nation and around the world, the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise. This alarming trend has raised concerns that the economic lockdown from the spring could return. Leaders in Frankfort can and should be creative in using available resources and developing guidelines to prevent further damage to Kentucky’s economy this winter while also encouraging Kentuckians to follow CDC guidelines.
When the pandemic first began, I worked in Frankfort to make sure that agriculture remained open for business. As the providers of our food and fiber, our hard-working farmers needed to continue working to make sure Kentucky, the nation, and the world didn’t go hungry. However, we did see our food supply tested in ways we thought previously unimaginable. The spread of the virus and the government forced shutdown of our economy resulted in a slowdown of meat processing which led to shortages of product, increases in the price of meat for consumers, and decreases in farm income. We can’t let that happen again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.