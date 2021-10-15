The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) is accepting applications for its annual Kentucky EMS Leadership Academy, which begins in January 2022. The academy, which runs from January through June, is designed to provide emergency medical services (EMS) professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to take on significant roles and responsibilities in their agencies, and to tackle crises both big and small.
“The academy, now in its second year, continues to offer a unique opportunity in the Commonwealth for EMS professionals to expand their knowledge and develop additional skills,” said KORH Director Ernie Scott. “Good leaders don’t just automatically become great leaders. Instead, it takes work: being exposed to key leadership and management concepts — learning — and then figuring out ways to apply those ideas to your own everyday work life. We think the academy curriculum provides a solid foundation for participants so that they’re more likely to succeed in future situations when their leadership abilities are tested.”
Participation in the academy is open to all EMS professionals working throughout Kentucky — those who are already working in leadership positions, as well as those who may be planning to enter a leadership role in the future. The academy’s mix of face-to-face and webinar-based sessions will begin in January 2022 and run through June 2022.
An introductory live webinar will be followed by two in-person training sessions covering a range of topics: budgeting and finance, conflict resolution, compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations, and employee engagement. During two additional virtual sessions participants will meet with a veteran EMS administrator from their region to receive one-on-one mentoring.
Academy graduates will receive a scholarship, provided by the Kentucky Ambulance Providers Association, to cover the registration fee to attend the 2022 Kentucky EMS Conference and Expo. In addition, graduates will also receive continuing education credits.
There is no cost to participate in the academy. An academy application can be found online at: kyruralhealth.org/EMS. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. ET. A limited number of applicants will be invited to participate.
If you have any questions, please contact Rural Project Manager Scott Helle at scott.helle@uky.edu or 606-439-3557.
