Kentucky Office of Rural Health Selects New Class of EMS Professionals for 2nd Annual Leadership Academy. Twelve emergency management services (EMS) professionals from across the Commonwealth have been selected to participate in the second annual Kentucky EMS Leadership Academy.
The academy, hosted by the Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH), is designed to provide emergency medical technicians, paramedics and EMS administrators with the knowledge and skills necessary to take on significant roles and responsibilities in their agencies, and to tackle crises both big and small.
Academy programming — a mix of face-to-face and webinar-based sessions — kicks off in January 2022 and runs through June. A live introductory webinar will be followed by two in-person training sessions covering a range of topics: budgeting and finance, conflict resolution, compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations, and employee engagement.
During two additional virtual sessions, participants will meet with a veteran EMS administrator from their region to receive one-on-one mentoring.Academy graduates will receive a scholarship, provided by the Kentucky Ambulance Providers Association, to cover the registration fee to attend the 2022 Kentucky EMS Conference and Expo. In addition, graduates will also receive continuing education credits.
The second class of academy participants include (in alphabetical order):
Jonathan Allen, the director of Lee County EMS;
Daniel Campbell, the assistant director of the Perry County Ambulance Authority; William Crockett, a paramedic at Boyle County EMS; Cory Hallum, an emergency medical technician at Hopkinsville Fire and EMS; Stephen Haney, the assistant director at Logan County EMS and Todd County EMS; Greg Lile, a paramedic at Louisville Metro EMS; John McCloughan, a paramedic supervisor at Cumberland County EMS; Michael Powers, a paramedic at Meade County EMS; Heath Ryan, a paramedic supervisor at Lyon County EMS; Mohammad Shalash, a paramedic at Boyle County EMS; Erin Spyrka, a major and EMS education coordinator at Louisville Metro EMS; and, Matthew Van Hauter, a paramedic and shift supervisor at Woodford County EMS.
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH), established in 1991, is a federal-state partnership authorized by federal legislation. The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health, located in Hazard, serves as the federally-designated Kentucky Office of Rural Health. KORH works directly with clinicians, clinic and hospital administrators, policymakers and other stakeholders to improve the accessibility of health care services for the Commonwealth’s rural and underserved residents. The office connects communities and health care organizations to local, state and federal resources while working toward long-term solutions to financial, quality improvement and workforce challenges.
