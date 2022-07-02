Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, today released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset, which gives a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit shelters in a given year. It also includes a state-by-state no-kill priority ranking of which Kentucky is tenth
(based on 2021 data).
In 2021, 98,394 dogs and cats entered Kentucky shelters and 82,570 were saved, giving the state an aggregate save rate* of 84%. In the same year, 48% of state shelters measured above the 90% benchmark. Those that were below it needed to save 7,471 more healthy or treatable animals to make Kentucky no-kill (a state is considered to be no-kill when every brick-and-mortar shelter serving and/or located within the state has a save rate of 90% or higher). 90% of shelter deaths in 2021 were cats (up from 80% in 2020), most of which were outdoor community cats residing in townships with barriers to trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) programming—the process by which a cat is humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated against rabies and returned to the location where it was found.
In places such as Ashland City, Hardin County and Boyle County, TNVR practices have been enacted with great success, reducing shelter cat deaths, and providing increased public health protections. If other counties dedicate resources towards updating how they respond to and manage community cats, including TNVR, we can prevent cats from being needlessly killed while humanely, affordably and effectively reducing the populations over time.
By comparison, in 2020, 99,774 dogs and cats entered Kentucky shelters and 84,191 were saved, giving the state an aggregate save rate of 84%. In the same year, an estimated 43% of state shelters measured above the 90% benchmark. Those that were below it needed to save an estimated 7,132 more healthy or treatable animals. “Unfortunately, the setback in lifesaving is largely due to the historic decreases in pets entering shelters in 2020,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “As shelters began to reopen in 2021 in increasing numbers, so did the number of pets entering their facilities.”
Kentucky reflected what the data showed nationally: as overall lifesaving stalls, the animal shelter crisis in America growing with increasing intakes and waning adoptions. For the first time in five years, U.S. shelter systems are seeing a setback in lifesaving. In 2021, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000 and was especially stark when compared to the dramatic lifesaving efforts seen throughout the previous year. The reasons were partly due to staffing shortages that limited hours, decreased in-person volunteers, reduced adoption events and pet care support.
As overall lifesaving stalls, Best Friends’ data shows the animal shelter crisis in America growing with increasing intakes and waning adoptions.
Individuals can help save lives by choosing to adopt from a shelter or rescue group, spay or neuter their pets, foster, volunteer, donate, and support and
advocate for increased access low cost spay/neuter programs community cats through trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) and shelter-run TNVR programming.
“The responsibility of saving pets’ lives should not rest solely on shelters and those in animal welfare, but on entire communities including community members, government leaders, shelters and other animal welfare groups,” said Castle. “Through collaboration and community involvement, this model provides better support for pet owners, efficiency in shelters, and more lifesaving outcomes for pets. When a community supports its shelter’s critical needs, we see dramatic results.”
For the past six years, Best Friends has spearheaded a one-of-a-kind extensive data collection process that involved coordinated outreach to every shelter in America followed by additional research, data analysis, and technology development. The dataset is the most comprehensive on U.S. sheltered animals, and is based on data collected directly from shelters, state and local coalitions, government websites, and FOIA requests. From this, 94% of the animal intake in U.S. shelters is known, 6% is estimated.
* Best Friends measures shelter lifesaving with a metric called “save rate.” A 90 percent save rate is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered “no-kill,” factoring that approximately 10 percent of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia rather than killing for lack of space.
About Best Friends Animal Society - Best Friends Animal Society is the leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,700 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.
