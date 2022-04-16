The April City Council meeting started with the traditional Pledge to Allegiance and prayer, then right down to business with Jesse Riley of KRADD giving an update on some grant applications. One in particular, the AML grant for the WPA Building. The grant has been submitted and there should be a response soon.
The Council then proceeded to discuss the food truck vendors that are popping up in Beattyville. Mayor Jackson and the City Council agreed to form a committee consisting of Main Street and Economic Director Teresa Mays, and Council Members Glenna Cummins and Mitch Cornelius to work to form ordinances, permits, etc. to make it far for both existing brick and mortar businesses in Beattyville, and the new food trucks.
Next, the Council approved a resolution supporting Kentucky Wildlands that is a regional tourism marketing initiative that showcases the region’s majestic beauty and rich heritage with the goal of driving economic development. Components of the initiative will include a media campaign, hospitality education, itinerary development and entrepreneur training. It covers 41 counties throughout Eastern and South-Central Kentucky.
The Council proceeded to look over the 2022-2023 budget as they approved the KY Hwy 11 Relocation Project bill #17, the March Meeting Minutes, and closing for Good Friday.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays approached the Council and gave the Beattyville Police Dept March report. He said they made 25 arrests, served 51 citations, worked 7 accidents, and took 287 calls. He, also, said that he is still working with a security company about installing cameras on Main Street and throughout Beattyville. The security company is tentatively planning to meet with the Mayor next week.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, was next to address the Council giving his March report. He said that they received a total 113 calls in March that included water, garbage, and sewer. 95 calls were for water and garbage, and the remaining were for sewer. He said that have completed 100 of those 113 work orders as of date.
Then, Joe Burns and Heather Stevens with Kentucky Rural Water approached the Council next to introduce them to a new apprenticeship program for Public Works. This will, also, provide certified and qualified staffing opportunities for Public Works. Stevens said that it is a training mechanism that can help grow homegrown operators. It is on the job training coupled with related technical training. It is a structured training that is registered by the Dept of Labor. It is as valuable as a college degree. It is a two-year program, and they come away with the certification and the stamp of approval from the Dept of Labor. She said that certified Public Works operators do not just deal with public works, they also deal with public health. Her and Joe Burns say that infrastructure is necessary for communities to grow. There is no cost to the potential apprentice for this 2-year program. The City would be responsible for the apprentice’s salary while they are training. The Council thought this was a very good thing for Public Works and would look into it more.
The Council then proceeded to approve the financial report and Mayor Jackson gave a quick report on River Drive (Back Street). He said that they were hoping to have the culvert within the next two months in order to begin to finish the repair and open the street back up.
Seeing a near close end of the River Drive (Back Street) repair is the great news needed to end this April City Council meeting.
